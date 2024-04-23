Financial Perspectives Inc Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FESM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 24,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

