Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $252.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Lisk has a market cap of $252.03 million and $23.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001583 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001011 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

