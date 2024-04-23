Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 855,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,918. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.