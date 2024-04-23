Element Wealth LLC Buys 52,454 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 394.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $80,791,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after buying an additional 1,950,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,943. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

