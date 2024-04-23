Element Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 307,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 625,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.