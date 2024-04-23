Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

