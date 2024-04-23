Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VBK traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $245.10. The company had a trading volume of 232,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

