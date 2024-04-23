Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded up $15.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.74. 149,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $689.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

