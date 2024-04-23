Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,719,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $331.19. 585,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

