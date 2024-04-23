Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 2,135,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,173. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.