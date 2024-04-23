Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 541,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the average daily volume of 274,709 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,912,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,782,088. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

