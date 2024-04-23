Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

