Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Up 8.9%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.70 and last traded at $118.70. 49,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 250,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ryder System by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ryder System by 174.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

