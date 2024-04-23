Maverick Protocol Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.4528269 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $13,309,418.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

