Loop Capital Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $1.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.59% from the stock’s current price.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

