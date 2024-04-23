Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $260.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $149.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,708. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.97. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.