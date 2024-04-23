1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. 3,959,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

