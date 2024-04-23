McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,165,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $249,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE MCD opened at $276.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
