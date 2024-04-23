RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.50 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

