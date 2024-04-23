Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

