RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

