Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
NYSE ELS opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
