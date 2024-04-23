Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

