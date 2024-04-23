Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,308 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 680.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,185 shares of company stock worth $12,767,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $141.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

