Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,461 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

