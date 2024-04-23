Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

