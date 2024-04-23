17,782 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9,422.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,675,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.51 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

