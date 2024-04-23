OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

OMF opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 367,823 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

