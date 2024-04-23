BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

