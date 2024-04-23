Contrasting Sound Group (SOGP) & Its Rivals

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sound Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sound Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1036 4420 10154 288 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Sound Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -154.86% -42.17% -8.83%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sound Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sound Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million $12.54 million 3.07 Sound Group Competitors $9.02 billion $1.93 billion 51.72

Sound Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

