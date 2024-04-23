Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alerus Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.
Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alerus Financial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.