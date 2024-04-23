Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

ALRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.