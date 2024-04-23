DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

