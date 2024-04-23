IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.62.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

