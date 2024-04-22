Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $502.01. 4,209,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

