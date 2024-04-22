Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,634,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,880 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

