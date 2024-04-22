Wise (WISE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wise (LON: WISE) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2024 – Wise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,123 ($13.87) price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Wise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($14.08) price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Wise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,123 ($13.87) price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Wise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($14.08) price target on the stock.

Wise Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:WISE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 801 ($9.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,594. The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,814.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 900.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 824.01. Wise plc has a 12-month low of GBX 513.20 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.32).

Insider Buying and Selling at Wise

In other news, insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,085.33). In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($310,147.63). Also, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,085.33). 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.