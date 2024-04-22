SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $409.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $43.95.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

