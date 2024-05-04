AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,306,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

