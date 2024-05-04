Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,355,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,275,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

