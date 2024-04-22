Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total transaction of $3,023,299.38.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total transaction of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total transaction of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $149.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,324.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,294.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.