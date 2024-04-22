Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.89. 565,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,605. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

