Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,334,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,185 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:OC traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $164.44. 614,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.