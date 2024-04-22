Energi Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $797,983.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00059072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,996,288 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

