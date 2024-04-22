Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $179.09. The company had a trading volume of 543,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,958. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

