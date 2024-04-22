1,101 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,370. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $232.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.