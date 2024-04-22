Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. 687,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,756. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 206,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

