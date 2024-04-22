Duality Advisers LP Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ATI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,258,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ATI by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 157,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

