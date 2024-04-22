Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

