23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $18,117.56 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $18,117.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares in the company, valued at $588,588.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

23andMe Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ME stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on 23andMe

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.