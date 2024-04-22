Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.66 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

